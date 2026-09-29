65-Year-Old Wins Third World Powerlifting Title In Less Than Three Years

At 65 years old, British woman Martine Barons won her third world championship title in powerlifting, the BBC reported She achieved a feat that many professional athletes spend a lifetime chasing. Not just the win, she impressed the world by how quickly she learned the sport, as reports mentioned that she picked up a barbell for the first time during the pandemic.

According to the outlet, Barons, who is a university academic from Warwickshire, UK, was attending an online seminar focused on women's health and menopause when she first learned about the benefits of strength training. Experts at the talk pointed out how lifting heavy weights helps protect bone density and muscle health as women age. The seminar left her curious and decided to give it a shot. She then reached out to a colleague who worked as a fitness trainer. He showed her how to perform basic lifts, starting with the deadlift.

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"I have seen such a huge change in my own physique and my capabilities - I am sure that my body is at least 20 years younger," Barons said during an interview with the BBC.

What started as a simple effort to stay healthy quickly turned into a passion for competition. Her strength quickly improved, and caught the attention of regional talent scouts.

According to the outlet, she won the three-time world championship after winning the AWPC World Powerlifting Championships in the 65-to-85 age group on September 14. The report mentioned that she has been dubbed "the deadlift grandma".

The organisation shared details on Instagram, revealing that over 450 competitors participated from 16 different countries in the six-day event.

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"When they invited me to the British and European Championships, I thought, 'Well, I have been invited; it would be rude not to go', but who thought it would lead to this? I didn't," Barons told the BBC.

She now urged others to do weight training to improve their strength by exercising "gently at home with some resistance bands and a program".

"If I need to move furniture at home, I can do that; I can toss my grandchildren in the air; I can play games with them," she said during the interview.

"My posture is better, and I just feel more capable and more confident in everyday life."