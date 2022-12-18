5-Week-Old Puppy Stolen During House Burglary In Washington DC

The dog owner suffered minor injuries

Thieves in Washington DC stole a 5-week-old brown American bulldog after they broke into a house by busting down the front door of a home. Around 7 pm on Thursday night, three armed thieves snatched the puppy during a violent home invasion in Southwest DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

After breaking into the house, the men pulled out a gun and struck the dog owner in the head.

"At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspects forced entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, took the victim's dog and property then fled the scene," the police said.

WUSA reported that one of the suspects told the man, "Pack your sh*t up." Another said, "You know what time it is."

The 5-week-old puppy named Deemo had gray eczema patches on its body. Not just the puppy, they also stole property worth thousands of dollars, including two iPhones, two Playstations, a pair of Cartier glasses, diamond earrings and a gold ring.

They also robbed high-end hats, jackets, coats and pants along with two dozen pairs of shoes.

The dog owner suffered minor injuries and did not go to a hospital, according to the police.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and he can be seen wearing a black mask, and a hoodie with a white Nike swoosh on the front.