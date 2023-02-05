200-Pound Shrek Statue Goes Missing In US City, Police Launch Investigation

The police are now looking for the hand-crafted Shrek sculpture.

A 200-pound, lime-green statue of popular cartoon character Shrek has gone missing from its swamp in Massachusetts, United States. The police are now looking for the hand-crafted sculpture, which was reported missing on January 30, as per a report in CNN.

On February 1, the Hatfield Police Department posted a notice on Facebook regarding the missing ogre. They also added a picture of the statue made of fluorescent green cement wearing Shrek's iconic vest. They wrote in the caption, "*** HAVE YOU SEEN ME?!? *** This approximate 200lb cement SHREK SCULPTURE has gone MISSING from his home on MOUNTAIN RD. If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him."

The police department added that he is already being missed. "The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely," they further stated.

According to a representative for the Hatfield Police Department, who spoke to a local news outlet, the sculpture is "kind of (an) iconic statue in the town."

The spokesperson said, "It is not something that could be easily moved around. There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly." They added that the owner is devastated and "would like him to come back." According to the owner, the statue may be worth $500 (approximately Rs 41,000), but to him, "it's priceless".

"This has turned into an international effort to return Shrek to his home, we won't stop until the Shreknappers have been caught," commented a user. A second added, "He probably went back to his swamp! Did ya check there?"

"Whoever stole it should have there hands crushed," added another person.