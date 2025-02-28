Shrek 5 First Trailer Sparks Fan Backlash Over "Off-Putting" Animation Design

The first trailer of the fifth instalment of the animated film, Shrek, has been released by Dreamworks but a section of fans are not impressed. The 27-second trailer released on Thursday sees Mike Myers returning as the ogre alongside Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with Zendaya set to voice the couple's daughter Felicia.

The video clip shows Shrek and his companion Donkey (Eddie Murphy), looking into a magic mirror, asking: "Who's the fairest of them all?" before it replies: "Shrek of course'. A series of images of the ogre pouting, dancing in a black leather bodysuit and shirtless with a ripped chest in TikTok style are then shown.

Social media reacts

As the clip gained traction, users took to social media to criticise the "off-putting" animation redesign with some claiming it was something they had feared.

"I'm not a fan of the Shrek redesign/model imho," said one user while another added: "Please tell me I'm not the only one disturbed by the new Shrek and donkey design, they just put me off, ugly sonic type off-putting."

A third commented: "I know times are different but Jesus Christ what is this?????"

I'm not a fan of the Shrek redesign/model imho



I appreciate the more cartoony style they are going for, but I was a really big fan of how ugly and more “realistic” the old facial proportions were



Hoping it looks better in the final release because ooooooof pic.twitter.com/CxjXTHcom5 — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) February 27, 2025

Notably, Dreamworks is using a new animation engine called MoonRay for the new Shrek movie. The company first used the engine for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, back in 2022. A section of fans said since the first movie came over two decades ago, the characters had aged and the animation simply reflect that.

Shrek movies

The first Shrek movie came out in 2001 and grossed over $492 million, which led to the start of a successful franchise. The sequel released in 2004 while Shrek the Third came in 2007, followed by Shrek Forever After in 2010. The original movie also inspired spin-offs Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.