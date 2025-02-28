<i>Shrek 5</i>: Zendaya Joins As Shrek and Fionas Daughter

In a major casting coup, actress Zendaya has joined the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise, Shrek.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will lend her voice to the role of Shrek's daughter, joining a star-studded cast that includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Zendaya's addition to the cast is significant, bringing a fresh perspective to the 25-year-old franchise.

The actress, known for her roles in Euphoria, Dune, and the Spider-Man franchise, is expected to bring new energy to the iconic animated world.

Shrek 5 is currently in production and will be released on December 23, 2026.

Walt Dohrn, Conrad Vernon, and Brad Ableson will direct the film, which Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri will produce, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Shrek franchise has become a beloved and iconic part of animation history, grossing over USD 2.9 billion globally and spawning two 'Puss in Boots' spinoffs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film, released in 2001, won an Oscar and was praised for its humorous twist on fairy-tale tropes.

The Shrek franchise debuted in 2001 with a critically acclaimed film that introduced audiences to the lovable ogre Shrek, who falls in love with Princess Fiona, a royal trapped in an ogre's body due to a curse.

With the help of Donkey, a fast-talking sidekick who brings laughter and heart to the story, Shrek won over audiences and critics alike with its clever spin on traditional fairy tale themes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)