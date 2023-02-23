11-Year-Old Pixie Curtis, Who Makes Rs 1.1 Crore A Month, Is Retiring

Pixie Curtis was gifted a Mercedes by her mother on her 10th birthday.

An 11-year-old girl in Australia has said she plans on retiring so that she can focus on her schooling, according to a report in news.com.au. The outlet further said that Pixie Curtis makes more than $133,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) a month. Ms Curtis also owns a luxury car - a Mercedes - despite not being able to drive it. Her earnings are from Pixie's Pix, a company selling hair bows and headbands. The business was set up by the girl's mother, Roxy Jacenko, an Australia businesswoman.

"Pixie has decided to hang her online toy store shoes up to focus on her impending entry into high school," she told news.com.au.

"In short, over the past few months, we have been discussing the business plans going forward as a family and decided that while it has been an amazing journey starting some three years ago, it was time to refocus with high school just around the corner," Ms Jacenko added.

The 42-year-old gifted the $270,000 Mercedes to her daughter on her 10th birthday.

"While the Pixie's Pix online store will remain, it will go back to how it began in 2011 - as the best destination for children's hair accessories and hair bows known as Pixie's bows - something that we will continue to manage together but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie," Ms Jacenko said.

Pixie Curtis' 11th birthday party went viral in August last year for being so lavish that it cost $40,000, news.com.au said in the report.

She has 121,000 followers on Instagram where the girl keeps posting videos and photos of the things she owns and her outings with friends.