"0 Out Of 10 For Grammar": US Techie Shares Abusive Message from Indian Developer After Rejection

Lee Calcote, founder of a US-based technology firm, has alleged that he received an abusive message from an Indian developer on LinkedIn after the developer's friend failed to secure a spot in the 2025 Google Summer of Code (GSoC) programme.

Posting on X, Mr Calcote shared a screenshot of the message, which included threats and Hindi abuses. Responding with humour, he wrote, "I give him: 4 out of 10 for creativity, 3 out of 10 for accuracy (I will die someday and I am ginger), 0 out of 10 for grammar, 0 out of 10 for effectiveness."

In a follow-up post, Mr Calcote clarified that the message had been sent on behalf of the unsuccessful applicant. He also confirmed that both individuals have been barred from participating in GSoC.

See the viral post here:

I have no idea who @ShivanshxDev is or why he's upset. Didn't get selected for GSoC? I give him:

- 4 out of 10 for creativity

- 3 out of 10 for accuracy (I will die someday and I am ginger).

- 0 out of 10 for grammar

- 0 out of 10 for effectiveness pic.twitter.com/a44sOffYUv — Lee Calcote (@lcalcote) May 9, 2025

The incident has sparked criticism on social media, with many users condemning the behaviour and calling for greater professionalism among aspiring developers.

A user commented, "very disappointed to see that. Are these people really educated? These people are disowned in society."

Another user wrote, "ee is perhaps one of the most hardworking and community builders in oss out there, so much so that he personally reaches out , takes interest in your journey and motivates you. This is sad and his response is apt . We need more accountability in the Indian dev scene."

The third user wrote, "Damn, how stupid can you get by abusing someone. No respect. Good job on the ban!"