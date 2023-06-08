Zeenat Aman's Suggestion To 'Beat The Heat' Is Raising The Temperature Instead

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Hey folks, veteran actress Zeenat Aman is here to impart a tip on how to "beat the heat" and truth be told, it's nothing less than "hot, hot, hot.". In her latest Instagram entry, Zeenat Aman treated her fans to an old picture from her iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the picture, we can see the actress, portraying the role of Rupa, sleeping peacefully on a mattress on the floor. The actress is dressed in a green and red ensemble and looks stunning. Sharing this throwback gold, Zeenat Aman simply wrote, "It's hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here's one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?."

Within minutes of uploading the post, the film fraternity filled her comment thread with praises for the actress. While Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra and Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra gushed, "You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film." The post made actor Sanjay Kapoor nostalgic as he recalled watching Satyam Shivam Sundaram with Chimpu or the director of the film Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor almost 20 times. He wrote, "Chimpu and me saw SSS 20 times at RK (Raj Kapoor) , Still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning." Replying to Sanjay Kapoor, Zeenat Aman wrote, "20 times! wow. Thank you."

A few days ago, Zeenat Aman shared a series of pictures from her work diaries on Instagram. In the images, Zeenat Aman looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with her hair secured in a bun. As per the actress, her look for the day was inspired by British star and icon Audrey Hepburn. “How do you like this look? I find it quite [Audrey] Hepburn inspired,” she said. Zeenat Aman, in her elaborate note, said that “as a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience.”

Zeenat Aman also added how “speaking of Audrey Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I've enjoyed over the years.” The veteran actress has shared a list of iconic roles she would have loved to play. From Tanya McQuoid played by Jennifer Coolidge in White Lotus to Waheeda Rehman's Rosie in Guide, Zeenat Aman has given a shout-out to all the women “for their acting prowess.” The other names on the list include, “Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala. Cesira in Two Women, is played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, is played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. And… by popular demand and for my amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O'Hara,” Zeenat Aman wrote.

Zeenat Aman concluded, “I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and TV that have inspired you? Don't be shy to be creative with your suggestions!”

Earlier, in another beautifully written note, the veteran actor bared her soul to the world and talked about the tumultuous relationship she shared with actor and "Starmaker" Dev Anand. She began the post by referring to the "golden trio" of Dev Saab, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, who she said were the brains behind shaping Hindi cinema.

Zeenat Aman rose to fame with her work in films such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.