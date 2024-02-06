Zeenat Aman's 100th Instagram Post Is Delightfully Meme-Worthy, 'Don't You Sphinx?'

Image instagrammed by Zeenat Aman. (courtesy: ZeenatAman)

Zeenat Aman, who has earned a new fanbase with her top-notch Instagram game, shared her 100th post in her inimitable style. Zeenat Aman shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen dressed as an Egyptian queen. She also mentioned that she had no clue about social media just a year ago. Zeenat Aman wrote in the caption, "When you know you're a queen but they're still in de-Nile. It's quite surreal to think that just a year ago I was completely clueless about social media, and yet here I am today, uploading my 100th post to Instagram!"

The film veteran asked for active participation from her fans and followers to celebrate her social media feat. She wrote, "Now you know I love a good laugh. So please celebrate this milestone with me in Meme-at Aman style. Leave your best puns and one-liners in the comments, or share them in your stories for me to repost. Quite a fun way to mark this occasion, don't you sphinx?" She added, "Which one of you can tell me where this picture is from?" Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comments section, "You have always been the best "mummy" Zeenat " and dropped a laugh out emoji. Shweta Bachchan dropped a love emoji. Fans were quick to respond to her call and started commenting instantly.

A fan wrote, "Who needs aqueen bee when we have queen zee?" Another comment read, "She just niles it every single time." Another comment read, "Roop ki Rani, Cairo'n ka Raja?". A user wrote, "Shaadi kab hai? Main 7 pharaoh ke liye taiyyar hoon." Zeenat Aman lost Koffee With Karan 8 Hamper though fans believe she deserved it. Taking a cue from Karan Johar's chat show, a fan wrote, "Zeenat on her way to Neetu's house to take the Hamper which rightfully belongs to her. Stay tuned." Another comment read, "This picture is from some place phar-ohff." Another comment read, "Damn those killer eyes Ga-Zeen-at-us all." Another comment read, "Cleopatrani machhi... Somesphinx fishy." Another comment read, "POV - Zeenat when someone tries to steal her Aman (Peace)"

FYI, Zeenat Aman shared her look from the film Chhailla Babu, directed by Joy Mukherjee. Rajesh Khanna played the lead role in the film. Take a look at what Zeenat Aman posted:

In her 50th Instagram post, Zeenat Aman talked about embracing grey hair with dignity. The actor mentioned in the post that she came to know from a tweet, "at least three people" have been inspired to "stop colouring their hair" since she made her Instagram debut. In her new post, Zeenat Aman also added a splash of colour as she is seen wearing a vibrant green jacket over a white shirt. The actor wrote in the caption, "Grey weather, grey hair... and a splash of colour to offset it all! I didn't intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment." Take a look:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.