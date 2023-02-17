Zeenat Aman Shows Off Her Silver Hair: 'Being Young Is Wonderful, So Is Being Old'

Zeenat Aman at her friend's house (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman, as her Instagram bio, reads, is an “actor. Mother. Maverick.” The veteran actress, who joined the social media platform less than a week ago, is simply keeping us hooked to her timeline. Well, it's time to take a look at her post number seven. The veteran actress has shared a picture clicked by her son Zahaan Khan. She is sitting in a garden area with her back facing the camera. In the caption, Zeenat Aman said that “being young is wonderful, but so is being old.” Pointing at her silver bob hairdo, the veteran actress wrote, “As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy.” She continued, “I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don't care to buttress our society's idolisation of youth.”

Zeenat Aman added, “Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son Zahaan Khan took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend's home near Alibag.”

Before this, Zeenat Aman shared a stunning image of herself on Instagram. Here, the actress looks classy in a denim shirt and black shades. In the caption, she wrote, “ Now that I am on social media I am rifling through some of my pictures from the past. This afternoon I stumbled across one that triggered so many memories. I will share that image and its story tomorrow. Today I am just appreciating my journey so far and feeling much love for the young woman I was. She's the one who has brought me to this moment, where I can enjoy moments of peace with my family in my garden, in the city I've always called home.”

Zeenat Aman is known for her works in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Don, Qurbani, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat among others.