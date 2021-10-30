Yusuf Hussain Was 'Kind And Full Of Warmth': Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee And Others Tweet Tributes

Yusuf Hussain died on Saturday morning. (Image courtesy: safeenahusain )

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain died at the age of 73 on Saturday morning. He had COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. His son-in-law and filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news of his death to news agency PTI. After Yusuf Hussain's death, Bollywood celebs poured their hearts out on social media and remembered him in emotional tweets. Abhishek Bachchan, who co-starred with the late actor in the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho and forthcoming movie Bob Biswas, tweeted: "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch Na Kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

Farhan Akhtar, who directed Yusuf Hussain in Dil Chahta Hai, wrote: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. #YusufHusain... had the pleasure of working with him on Dil Chahta Hai and remember him fondly and with respect. RIP."

"Sad News!!! Condolences to Safeena and Hansal Mehta and the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee.

In his tribute, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote: "You will always be missed Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your benevolent presence. Rest in peace and keep spreading the cheer. My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal. #RIPYusufHussain."

Hansal Mehta is married to Yusuf Hussain's daughter Safeena. He remembered his father-in-law in a heartbreaking post on Saturday morning: "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Yusuf Hussain was best-known for movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Raees, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Shahid, OMG: Oh My God, Krrish 3 and Dabangg 3. He also worked in The Tashkent Films, Jalebi, Dhoom 2 and Road To Sangam.

He also featured in TV shows such as Mullah Nasruddin, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, CID and Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)