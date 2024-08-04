Advertisement

Adil Hussain's Boss Reply To A Post Congratulating Him Instead Of Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec: "Wish This Was True"

Adil Hussain said, "The tweet was made in a light hearted way"

Read Time: 2 mins
Adil Hussain's Boss Reply To A Post Congratulating Him Instead Of Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec: "Wish This Was True"
Image posted on X. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Days after a viral post congratulating Adil Hussain instead of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec for Olympic win, the actor shared the similarities with the star player in an interview with Hindustan Times.  When asked if he finds similarities between himself and the athlete, Adil said, "Absolutely not. I don't think there is any similarity apart from the grey hair and the frame of the glasses". For the unversed, a post on X was shared in which Adil Hussain and Yusuf Dikec's collage was made. The caption accompanying the collage read, "Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey." Adil Hussain replied to the post in his inimitable witty style. Re-sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now.."

Take a look at the post here:

Reports on social media circulated that a fan mistook Adil Hussain for Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec. However, refuting the speculation about mistaken identities, Adil Hussain told Hindustan Times, "Well, I don't think the tweet was done because of a misunderstanding. It was a deliberate thing that they have done. It was made in a jest, so I was not shocked after stumbling upon it." He added, "The tweet was made in a light hearted way, and I took it sportingly. It was really funny."

FYI, Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec clinched a silver medal in a mixed team 10m air pistol event. He became an overnight sensation and invited a meme-fest on social media for his apparent non-challance while shooting at the competition.

Speaking of Adil Hussain's filmography, the actor was recently seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. The actor is known for films like Aiyaary, Kabir Singh, Bell Bottom, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Parched, to name a few.  

Comments

