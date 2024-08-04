Fan Mistakes Actor Adil Hussain For Turkish Olympic Shooter. His Reaction

Adil Hussain said that he doesn't think that the tweet was a "misunderstanding." (File)

Actor Adil Hussain has reacted to a fan who mistakenly congratulated him instead of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec for winning a medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Mr Dikec won a silver medal in mixed team 10-metre air pistol shooting on Tuesday. It was Turkey's first-ever medal in Olympic shooting.

The person shared a collage of two pictures featuring Ms Dikec and Adil Hussain on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Congratulations sir, Adil Hussain, on winning silver at the Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect."

Replying to the post, Adil Hussain, in his signature style, wrote, "Wish this was true...Maybe it's not too late to start practicing...Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now."

Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now..

???? https://t.co/GS8iHQafCg — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 2, 2024

Fans were quick to react to the post. A user suggested, "Start your training from today so that we can get a gold in the next Olympics." To this, Adil Hussain said, "Will take this advice seriously."

Will take this advice seriously ????????✨✨ — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 2, 2024

Another added, "Come and join. It's never late."

Come & join.. its never late — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 2, 2024

A person added, "But the resemblance is striking, Adil da. The OP has a point."

But the resemblance is striking, Adil da. The OP has a point. — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he doesn't think that the tweet was a "misunderstanding."

"Well, I don't think the tweet was done because of a misunderstanding. It was a deliberate thing that they had done. It was made in jest, so I was not shocked after stumbling upon it," the actor was quoted as saying.

He added, "The tweet was made in a light-hearted way, and I took it sportingly. It was really funny. Absolutely not. I don't think there is any similarity apart from the grey hair and the frame of the glasses".

Adil Hussain was seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah in the recently released spy thriller movie Ulajh.