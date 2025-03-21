"You Don't Have Basic Human Skills," Says Naga Chaitanya To Wife Sobhita Dhulipala In A Fun Banter

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make one of the most adorable couples in the Indian film industry. Recently, the duo shared some fun insider details—who apologizes first, who's more romantic, who cooks better, and who's the most dramatic when sick.

In a candid chat with Vogue India, Naga Chaitanya playfully teased Sobhita, saying she lacks "basic human skills" like making coffee.

It all started when they were asked who the better cook was.

While Chaitanya claimed that neither of them cooks, Sobhita countered, "Every night, he makes me hot chocolate."

He quickly dismissed her statement, replying, "Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have."

Sobhita responded sarcastically, "Greatly appreciated."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were also asked who among them is more dramatic when sick, and once again, the lovebirds did not agree. While Chaitanya pointed at Sobhita, she argued that when she is sick, she is “sick harder”—but he is the dramatic one.

Chaitanya quipped, “When you are sick, you are fainting, collapsing.”

Their playful banter continued when they were asked who apologises even when they are not wrong.

While Sobhita claimed it was her, Chay reminded her, “You don't believe in sorry and thank you.”

To which Sobhita cheekily replied, “Pyaar mein no sorry, no thank you. (There is no sorry and thank you in love.)”

During their fun conversation, Sobhita Dhulipala also mentioned that her husband is more romantic than she is.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had an intimate wedding last December at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Before this, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo parted ways in 2021.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial featured Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Zee5 original Love, Sitara.