'You Did It, Proud Of You': Remo D'Souza's Shout Out To Wife After Her Physical Transformation

Remo D'Souza is "proud" of his wife Lizelle, who was once overweight and now has undergone major physical transformation. Sharing an appreciation note about his wife's "weight loss journey," Remo posted before and after pictures of Lizelle and stated how happy he is that she has "achieved what was impossible." He wrote: "It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen Lizelle fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you did it, so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me. Love you."

Resharing her husband's post on her Instagram profile, Lizelle added: "Awww I love you... you're right, it's all in your mind... wouldn't be possible without your love and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest Neha to keep motivating me."

Lizelle often shares pictures and videos of herself with notes on her physical transformation. In July, she posted a video of herself from the gym and wrote: "One month of keto, 6 kgs down, not been very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up."

"Believe in yourself & nothing is unstoppable," Lizelle captioned this video:

In terms of work, Remo D'Souza is a celebrated choreographer, who has worked in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Other than Race 3, he has also directed the ABCD series. Remo has been one of the judges on dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.