Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Announces Surprise Engagement

Yolanda Hadid is starting a new chapter in her life. The former model and television personality has been “engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick” more than a year after ending her previous engagement with Joseph Jingoli.

The news has surprised many as Hadid and Kendrick have kept their relationship almost entirely out of the public spotlight. Unlike many celebrity couples, the pair rarely make public appearances together and have shared very little about their romance.

According to TMZ reports, Randall Kendrick “proposed earlier this week and Yolanda Hadid accepted.” As of now, details about how the couple met and when they began dating remain unclear.

Both have built successful careers in their respective fields. Kendrick is known for his work in real estate and business, serving as the founder and CEO of several companies, including Xebec, Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture and Sandow Lakes Energy Company. Hadid, who is known as the mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has remained a familiar face in the entertainment world for years.

Randall Kendrick is Yolanda Hadid's fourth partner. She was first married to Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000, and the former couple share three children together, Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid. Yolanda later married music producer David Foster in 2011, but their marriage ended in 2017.

After leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016, Hadid gave much of her time and energy to managing Lyme disease, a condition that has also affected her children, Bella and Anwar.

Yolanda Hadid explained to Vogue in 2021 that she and her children try to use their platforms to bring attention towards the disease and help people who may not have a voice.

Living with Lyme has also changed Yolanda's outlook on life. She said that it taught her to be more patient and committed during difficult times.

The experience led her to slow down, focus on what actually matters and live in a way that feels more natural to her.