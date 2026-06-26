Bella Hadid Turns Emotional On Lyme Disease Flare-Up: "Every Day Ebb And Flow"

Bella Hadid has opened up about living with Lyme disease and the physical and mental challenges she faces due to her chronic illness.



The supermodel shared an emotional update on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. Bella Hadid was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.



“Haven't been able to shake off this flare up... Slept 11 hours. Again... Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've seen. Still nothing helping. IFYKY,” Bella wrote. She shared a selfie of her tear-stained face with the message.



She added that she had “diagnosed” herself with “12 other things”, admitting that she found it difficult to walk even to the kitchen when her illness flared up.



She assured her fans that she was staying hydrated and had been able to shower without fainting.



Talking about the brain fog she was facing during the flare-up, Bella said, “I don't think there's a singular brain cell in there working and my last two are beefing with each other so I'm sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal I take it back and I'm sorry.”



In an earlier slide, Bella explained how "intimidating" it was to talk about her symptoms of pain, exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, infections, and trauma, adding that they lead "to severe isolation and depression, especially over long periods of time."



She wrote that she often cancelled plans due to flare-ups, People reported. The 29-year-old admitted that she was unable to make decisions as she “never” knows how she will feel each day.



The model also talked about how she has learned to mask her unexplained feelings. Towards the end of her note, Bella Hadid had a hopeful message for her followers, telling them that there is a "deeper purpose to all things in life."



She also shared two reels by content creator Oliver George to her Instagram Stories, about the difficulty of living with chronic illness. The videos poked fun at the constant exhaustion people experienced and how they handled their symptoms.



In her latest Instagram Story, Bella Haddid apologised for worrying her fans, telling them that it has been an “every day ebb and flow” for her for the past 15 years.



Bella ended the story on an optimistic note and said she was hoping for tomorrow to be a better day.