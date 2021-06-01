Yoga 'With A Twist,' Featuring Kubbra Sait. See What She Posted

Kubbra Sait in a still from the video. (courtesy kubbrasait)

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait takes her fitness routines very seriously but a little fun never hurt anyone, right? Well, the reason we brought this up today is because the 37-year-old actress shared a video of herself from her yoga session on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the video, Kubbra can be seen doing yoga with utmost ease as the track I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 by Benny Dayal plays in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Kubbra captioned the post: "Yoga bro, yoga...With a twist. Disco Dancer. To the spine, mind and soul." An Instagram user commented on her post: "What is this sorcery? Where is this energy coming from?" Another comment read, "I felt like I did a full class just watching your video." Another user wrote: "Fast and furious."

"I see a pee-ka-boo of abs somewhere in there," Kubbra wrote while sharing a picture of herself doing a handstand. ICYMI, check it out:

Not just yoga, Kubbra is equally adept at doing push-ups, bench presses, chest flies and everything in between. Here's proof.

Kubbra Sait has featured in TV and web series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd. She also starred in Salman Khan's Sultan and Ready but it was her role in Netflix's Sacred Games, which made her an overnight star.

Last year, the actress starred in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla. She also featured in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.