Bhumi Pednekar And Konkona Sen Sharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Gets A Big Shout-Out From Hrithik Roshan

Bhumi and Konkona in a still from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. (Image courtesy: konkona )

Highlights 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' recently released on Netflix

"One of the most 'human' stories," tweeted Hrithik

The film also features Amol Parashar, Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently watched Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, gave a big shout-out to the actresses and the entire team of the film in his latest tweet on Thursday. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently released on Netflix and it has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, who is known for helming critically-acclaimed film Lipstick Under My Burkha and web-series Made In Heaven. The film showcases the story of two cousins (played by Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma), who, while chasing their dreams, discover their true freedom. "One of the most 'human' stories delivered by the exceptionally talented Alankrita Shrivastava, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare celebrates inner human conflicts, with an empowering story. Superb work by the entire team," read Hrithik Roshan's tweet.

One of the most 'human' stories delivered by the exceptionally talented @alankrita601, @konkonas & @bhumipednekar. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare celebrates inner human conflicts, with an empowering story. Superb work by the entire team — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 24, 2020

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year. It released on Netflix as a part of its line-up of 17 new stories. The film also features Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait. In case you haven't seen the trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare yet, take a look now:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare marks Konkona Sen Sharma and Alankrita's second collaborative project. The duo have previously worked together in the 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burkha. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The punches that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare throws would have landed with greater force had the film not chosen so many cards to put on the table and in such an obviously didactic manner."