<i>Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous</i> To Release On This Date

Yo Yo Honey Singh fans, we have some good news. Netflix has unveiled the release date of Honey Singh's much-anticipated documentary film Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. Bookmark the date — December 20. Sharing a poster of the singer-rapper on Instagram, the makers wrote, “The name you know, the story you don't. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix.” Directed by Mozez Singh, the docu-film is produced under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment. It will delve into the life of Honey Singh depicting his journey to fame, challenges and comeback.

The producers of the docu-film, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain revealed that through the project, they intend to focus on the “unfiltered truth” about Honey Singh. They said in a statement, “With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. After the success of The Elephant Whisperers, we're proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating. We're thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide,” as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Director Mozez Singh added: “Capturing Honey Singh's journey has been an incredible experience. He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh's world. I'm so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back. But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame.”

Honey Singh is credited with some upbeat soundtracks in films like Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Yaariyan 2. His latest album Glory was released in August.