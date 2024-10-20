A Happy Selfie Featuring "<i>Yaaron Ke Yaar</i>" Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's friendship spans over a decade. The singer and actress have collaborated on songs like Desi Kalakaar (2014) and Kalaastar (2023). Honey Singh was also a guest at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Now, Honey Singh has shared a sweet selfie on Instagram, taken by Sonakshi herself. The snap features Sonakshi, Zaheer and Honey looking super cool. In the caption, the singer-rapper teased his upcoming song Jatt Mehkma. He wrote, “Had an amazing session with yaaron ke yaar Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal!! Showed them the first edit of my song JATT MEHKMA music video and they loved it.”

Responding to the post, Zaheer Iqbal wrote, “Love you Paaji.” Sonakshi Sinha said, “Always rooting for you yoyo.”

Honey Singh was absent from the music world for quite some time and even got embroiled in a few alleged controversies. In September, during an interview, he opened up about the darkest phase of his life and how influential people led to his drug addiction. The star shared his struggles with substance abuse and peer pressure, which halted his music career. He was asked about the people who introduced him to the same.

“Few big names, few very big names, very influential names. And they teased me, ‘Arey, Sardar bada tu Punjabi hai, daaru pee leta hai, yeh karke dikha.' Main kaha, ‘Kya hai ismei, do karta hu.' Kuch hua hi nahi. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, phir uski addiction lag gayi. [They said, ‘Sardar, you are a Punjabi and drink alcohol, now do this. I said, ‘What's the problem? Give, and I will do'. Nothing happened. Gradually, I got addicted.],” Honey Singh told Lallantop.

Honey Singh is known for his soundtracks in films like Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Yaariyan 2, Kho Sa Gaya Hoon, Khel Khel Mein and many others.