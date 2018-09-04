Yes, Deepika Padukone Will Star In xXx 4, Confirms Director

Highlights
- "Will Deepika be a part of the film?" a Twitter used asked DJ Caruso
- "Yes," he replied
- The script is being scheduled
Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in 2017, will return to the franchise for its fourth installment, director DJ Caruso tweeted on Monday. Deepika played Serena Unger in xXx 3. Her role was confirmed after DJ Caruso welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to team xXx. Later, a Twitter user asked him, "What about Deepika Padukone? Will she be part of the film?" "Yes," replied DJ Caruso. The franchise began with xXx, which released in 2002. The second film hit the theatres in 2005 and was titled xXx: State Of the Union.
Read DJ Caruso's tweets here.
Welcome to the family#RoyWang! https://t.co/YaVjp58ADb— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) September 3, 2018
Yes!— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) September 3, 2018
A week ago, when DJ Caruso was asked about any 'update on Deepika Padukone's shooting schedule' for the film, he replied, "Working it out now script being scheduled."
Here's DJ Caruso's tweet.
Working it out now script being scheduled— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) August 29, 2018
Deepika, 32, had promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in India too. Her co-star Vin Diesel was given a desi blockbuster welcome when he landed in Mumbai with director DJ Caruso.
Vin Diesel has previously shared several throwback pictures with Deepika from xXx 3 sets and promotions.
Take a look.
Vin Diesel also wrote a piece for Deepika for Time, when she featured on the 100 Most Influential People list. "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world," read an excerpt from Vin Diesel's piece.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage had performed reasonably well at the box office.
In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone's last film was "Padmaavat." Her next film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.