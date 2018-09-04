Yes, Deepika Padukone Will Star In xXx 4, Confirms Director

Deepika Padukone played Serena Unger in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights "Will Deepika be a part of the film?" a Twitter used asked DJ Caruso "Yes," he replied The script is being scheduled

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in 2017, will return to the franchise for its fourth installment, director DJ Caruso tweeted on Monday. Deepika played Serena Unger in xXx 3. Her role was confirmed after DJ Caruso welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to team xXx. Later, a Twitter user asked him, "What about Deepika Padukone? Will she be part of the film?" "Yes," replied DJ Caruso. The franchise began with xXx, which released in 2002. The second film hit the theatres in 2005 and was titled xXx: State Of the Union.

Read DJ Caruso's tweets here.

A week ago, when DJ Caruso was asked about any 'update on Deepika Padukone's shooting schedule' for the film, he replied, "Working it out now script being scheduled."

Here's DJ Caruso's tweet.

Working it out now script being scheduled — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) August 29, 2018

Deepika, 32, had promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in India too. Her co-star Vin Diesel was given a desi blockbuster welcome when he landed in Mumbai with director DJ Caruso.

Vin Diesel has previously shared several throwback pictures with Deepika from xXx 3 sets and promotions.

Advertisement

Take a look.

#xXxThursdays A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

#xXxThursdays A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

All love... #xXxThursdays A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Vin Diesel also wrote a piece for Deepika for Time, when she featured on the 100 Most Influential People list. "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world," read an excerpt from Vin Diesel's piece.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage had performed reasonably well at the box office.

In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone's last film was "Padmaavat." Her next film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.