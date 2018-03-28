Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan On His 'Relationship' With Shivangi Joshi "I can say that our relationship as Mohsin and Shivangi is a lot like how the core relationship of Kartik and Naira is on the show," he said

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi photographed together (Image courtesy: shivangijoshi18)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that his 'relationship' with co-star Shivangi Joshi is like that of their onscreen characters, reports news agency IANS. Shivangi stars as Naira, the female lead of the show. Moshin said that both of them are very 'comfortable' with each other. "And because we share such a great friendship, that is what translates onscreen for (the characters) Kartik and Naira. I can say that our relationship as Mohsin and Shivangi is a lot like how the core relationship of Kartik and Naira is on the show," he said in a statement, reports IANS.



Mohsin and Shivangi entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when Hina Khan was still a part of the show. She played Hina's daughter, who falls in love with Kartik. After Hina's exit, the plot shifted to Kartik and Naira. They currently play a married couple on the show and are reportedly dating IRL.



"Great friendship, comfort level and understanding are the key ingredients for a great onscreen chemistry. I got lucky to have a co-star like Shivangi. We are very comfortable with each other; be it on-screen or off screen. We are extremely good friends well," Mohsin said.



