Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani Actor Poorna Jagannathan Says, 'Bollywood Said Goodbye To Me'

Image was shared by Poorna. (courtesy: poornagraphy )

Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani actress Poorna Jagannathan is keeping busy with the promotions of the season finale of her upcoming Netflix series Never Have I Ever. While at it, Poorna took out some time to chat with News18 whereby she opened up about whether she wants to return to Bollywood after almost 10 years. In an extensive chat with News18, Poorna Jagannathan said that it's been 10 years since she appeared in her last Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani and that Bollywood "hasn't come calling."

Talking to News18, Poorna said, "It's been 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I mean, literally, Bollywood hasn't come calling. It said goodbye to me, and then the phone hasn't been ringing."

Besides, talking about her stint at Bollywood, Poorna also narrated an incident from shoot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where she was stuck on a aboat with Ranbir Kapoor while director Ayan Mukerji was still writing the script.

Recalling the incident, she said, "we were on a boat. We were filming on a boat. It's in France. There's limited time on the boat. Like they're not sure you need three more hours. We'll give him like, it's limited time. The script is not written. They are writing the script on the boat. It's like in Hindi and I need time with Hindi. My mother tongue is Tamil, not even Hindi. They're just like [trying to write]. It was so funny.

The actress continued, "I was with Ranbir (Kapoor) that day. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood and then I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He's like, listen, ‘I haven't written the end'. Like he has gotten the money. He's got financing. The locations are closed. We're filming. He's like, ‘I haven't written the end. I was like, how is this working? Or just come together and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. That's incredible."

Meanwhile, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked 10 years on Wednesday. To celebrate the occasion, its lead stars had a get-together. The film's director posted pictures of the film's stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin from the reunion on his Instagram handle and he wrote "Last night." Two pictures feature Naina, Bunny, Adi and Aditi smiling with all their hearts. The other shot features the gang posing with Ayan Mukerji, Pritam, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur among other members of the team.

See the post shared by Ayan Mukerji here:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the blockbuster movies of 2013.