About Last Night: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And Kalki Koechlin's YJHD Reunion

Ayan Mukerji posted this picture. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Nostalgic posts weren't enough for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fans, they demanded a reunion as the film clocked 10 years on Wednesday. Seems like that wish came true. The stars of Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a reunion last night. The film's director posted pictures of the film's stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin from the reunion on his Instagram handle and he wrote "Last night." Two pictures feature Naina, Bunny, Adi and Aditi smiling with all their hearts. The other shot features the gang posing with Ayan Mukerji, Pritam, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur among other members of the team.

See the post shared by Ayan Mukerji here:

As the film clocked 10 years, Ayan Mukerji shared this extensive note for the film. Happy reading.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film showcased the love story of Naina Talwar (Deepika) and Bunny ( Ranbir), who met during a trek, and ended up discovering their true dreams during the process. Distanced by time, they reunite at Aditi (Kalki)'s wedding only to realise what they truly feel about each other. The film also redefined friendship goals. The film also featured Tanvi Azmi, Evelyn Sharma and late actor Farooq Sheikh.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani easily found a spot among the blockbuster movies of 2013. After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika and Ranbir shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film Tamasha.