Deepika Padukone, Sorry, Naina Just Unboxed The YJHD Reunion And The Comments Are Gold

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

We are not crying, you are crying. As Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked 10 years on Wednesday, the film's lead actor Deepika Padukone unboxed her case of memories by sharing pictures from the reunion with Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Pritam and others. The pictures are lovely but it's the caption accompanying the post that has the Internet's heart. Deepika quoted the opening dialogue from the film and she wrote, "Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge (Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one)- Naina Talwar."

As expected, the post has Internet's heart. In the comment section, Netflix India's Instagram handle left a comment that read, "Itna rona kyun aa raha hai (Why are you crying so much)." Dharma Productions' comment read, "When it's a reunion of our fave YJHD gang, woh toh hoga hi dhaasu." A comment from a fan read, "The DDLJ of our generation." Another one read, "You can't just drop this pictures and not expect us to have a meltdown." Another one added, "Your caption OMG Naina's dialogue."

Many fans asked were busy enquiring about Lara (played by Evelyn Sharma in the film). "Where is Lara?" asked an Instagram user. "What happened to Lara," asked another one. Another one added, "My daal chawal for 50 saal till I die." Some more comments on the post read, "We need a part two" and "the reunion we needed." Another one added, "Core memories unlock." Another fan wrote this bit from the film,"Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum - Aditi" (we've grown up so fast)." A comment to sum the mood up, "This is going to be most liked picture on Internet today."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

On the film's 10th anniversary, director Ayan Mukerji shared a long post dedicated to the film. "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today," he began the note with these words.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was among the biggest blockbuster movies of 2013.