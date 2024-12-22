Movies Yearender 2024: The Most Talked About 'IT' Couples Of Showbiz

Love stories have always been a source of fascination and when it comes to celebrity couples, the charm only amplifies. Whether it's Ranveer Singh's endless admiration for Deepika Padukone or the playful banter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, each love story is unique.

Behind the glitz and glamour lies a universal truth—love is timeless, beautiful and deeply relatable.

Let us take a look at some of our favourite 'IT' couples in showbiz who grabbed the limelight this year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of Bollywood ever since they started dating. After being together for several years, the duo got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry both on and off-screen never fails to melt our hearts. While Ranbir is known for his charm, Alia brings in her energy. Together, they complement each other like yin and yang, making them a fan-favourite duo.

The upcoming film — Love and War — will mark the second collaboration of the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia. Ayan Mukerji's supernatural saga Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was their first film together.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's relationship thrives on mutual respect and understanding, proving that opposites do attract. Ajay's reserved nature perfectly balances Kajol's vibrant personality.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's love blossomed on the sets of Ishq and the rest is history. The couple are parents to a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug. Kajol and Ajay Devgn also celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

It won't be wrong to call Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Bollywood royalty.

Known for their classy red carpet appearances and wit, Bebo and Saif are an inspiration to many. After five years of living together, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena are proud parents to two sons—Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, born in 2021.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story is straight out of a movie. The two starred in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, where their sizzling chemistry turned heads.

Off-screen, their bond deepened, leading to a secret engagement after six years of dating. In November 2018, they sealed their love at Lake Como in Italy. This year, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Dua.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are Bollywood's picture-perfect couple. Whether it's their adorable public appearances or their candid confessions, they give serious relationship goals. Vicky, in an interview with The Week, shared, “My marriage to Katrina is the result of a deep connection at the core level.” Their grounded approach to love has won hearts everywhere.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have a love story that many fans wish to see progress to the next level. The duo met during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming and kept their relationship under wraps for years. In 2021, fans rejoiced as they finally went public.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Hollywood sweethearts John Krasinski and Emily Blunt reportedly first crossed paths in 2008 at a Los Angeles restaurant, introduced by a mutual friend. They exchanged vows in July 2010 at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. The couple has two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship is proof that love knows no boundaries. From their whirlwind romance in 2018 to their opulent Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, their story feels like a fairy tale. Now, with their daughter Malti, they've embraced the joy of parenthood.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make love look fun. Known for their playful banter and mutual adoration, they've been inseparable since their 2011 romance bloomed on the set of Green Lantern.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez surprised everyone when she confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco in December 2023. Benny's picnic proposal on December 11 this year melted hearts.

From fairytale romances to partnerships built on deep respect and understanding, these couples remind us why love stories will always hold a special place in our hearts.