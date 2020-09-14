"Yamraj Dropped Me Home," Tweets Anurag Kashyap After KRK Handle Claims He Died

"#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" read a tweet shared by Kamaal R Khan's entertainment website

'Yamraj Dropped Me Home,' Tweets Anurag Kashyap After KRK Handle Claims He Died

Anurag Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

  • Anurag Kashyap retweeted a post about his death shared by KRK Box Office
  • He took a dig at KRK for his absurd tweet
  • In the past, KRK shared controversial tweets about Anurag's Bombay Velvet
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had the most epic response to a tweet about his death shared by KRK Box Office - the verified twitter account of Kamaal R Khan's entertainment website. The 48-year-old filmmaker, who has quite a reputation for his sarcastic responses, retweeted a post in which Kamaal R Khan's portal paid tribute to him, and wrote: "Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now)." Taking a dig at KRK, a self-appointed critic infamous for his offensive posts about many stars, Anurag Kashyap continued: "Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won't make a film and fools/devotees won't get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind)."

The tweet posted by the KRK Box Office handle read: "#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!"

A later tweet from the same handle claimed that a staffer had confused Anurag Kashyap with someone called Anurag Kapoor.

Anurag Kashyap and KRK go back a long way. In 2015, when KRK alleged that Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar had told him to stop reviewing films, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director slammed the Deshdrohi actor in a series of tweets, a part of which read: "For the record I have nothing to do with Mr KRK stopping to review films, I think he is shit scared that he will have to eat his words ...So he blames it on me, because it's also easy to believe that I must have done it."

A day later, Kamaal R Khan alleged that Karan Johar, who featured as an actor in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet, had warned him against giving their film a negative review. Bombay Velvet, which didn't perform well at the box office, released in May in 2015.

KRK has been, in the past, slammed by several Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Lisa Haydon and many others for his tweets calculated to offend.

