Yami Gautam Reportedly Fired Gym Instructor To Avoid 'Awkward Run-Ins' With Ex-Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Yami Gautam reportedly fired her gym instructor Sameer Ansari, who was also training her former boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. A source close to the Kaabil actress told SpotboyE that Yami did so to avoid "awkward run-ins with Pulkit," whom she reportedly dated for a few years. Yami and Pulkit met on the sets of 2016's Sanam Re and reportedly fell in love. At that time, Pulkit was married to Shweta Rohira, who is Salman Khan's rakhi sister. Yami and Pulkit confirmed neither confirmed nor denied the rumours about them dating but in an interview to mid-day Shweta Rohira said that Yami "broke her marriage."
Highlights
- Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat were trained by the same fitness instructor
- Yami has reportedly asked her sister to avoid the same gym
- The Kaabil actress has hired a new fitness instructor
When Yami and Pulkit, who also co-starred in Junooniyat, opted for joint workout sessions with Sameer Ansari. However, for now Yami has appointed a new fitness trainer and the SpotboyE report added that the 29-year-old actress has also "barred her sister Surilie from hitting the same gym."
Yami Gautam debuted in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She has also featured in films such as Badlapur, Sarkar 3 and Total Siyappa. She is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in 3 Storeys, is currently separated from Shweta Rohira and they had filed for divorce in January 2017. Earlier this year, Pulkit Samrat told news agency PTI that he still believes in love but he is not sure about the institution of marriage. "In love, definitely (I have faith), but I don't know if that certificate means something right now where I stand," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)