Yami Gautam In Conversation For 4 Projects, Across Genres, And To Begin Shooting Soon: Report

Yami Gautam is currently reeling from her latest hit—Dhoom Dhaam on Netflix, with Pratik Gandhi. Before this, she impressed the masses with her stellar act in Article 370 (2024).

Over the past few years, she has dabbled in various genres, earning critical acclaim for her work and being commended for her versatile choices.

Amidst this, a source has revealed that Yami Gautam has several films lined up, having signed multiple exciting projects for the future.

The source shared, "Yami is having a great success run and so her bankability with projects is undoubtedly, very high. Filmmakers are trusting her with her unique ability to headline projects and successfully so, across platforms. She has been very careful with her selection of strong scripts and there is a promising pipeline of projects ahead for her."

The source added, "There are more than 4 projects that are in conversation, across genres, and she will be shooting for them soon, as she currently enjoys the back-to-back success of OMG 2 (2023), Article 370 (2024), and now, Dhoom Dhaam (2025). We will be seeing very varied characters from her, as she always proves with her versatility."

Earlier, her roles in Bala (2019), Lost (2022), A Thursday (2022), were lauded for their depth, proving her ability to shine in both female-centric films and movies with socially relevant themes. With Article 370, she further displayed her courage in taking on challenging topics.

Yami Gautam's last film Dhoom Dhaam, was directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film was released on Netflix, on February 14, 2025.