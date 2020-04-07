World Health Day 2020: From Sara Ali Khan To Dia Mirza, Celebs Urge Fans To Stay Happy And Exercise

World Health Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

On the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood stars reminded their fans how important it is to stay happy, motivated and fit in order to stay healthy. Stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza shared their mantras to good health on social media and encouraged their fans to follow the same. For Sara, happiness means good health while Dia Mirza believes that "good health is intrinsically connected to the health of the environment." Sharing a throwback video of herself from her New York trip, in which she can be seen happily dancing on the streets, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day! Stay motivated and positive - it's the only way. Especially, since for now, at home we must stay!"

Dia Mirza, who is also an activist, shared a video from the beach cleanup activity that was organised on Republic Day this year and expressed gratitude towards the sanitation workers for working in the "most challenging conditions." She called them her "heroes" and wrote: "What is health? Yes, it is fitness of body and mind. Yes, this is achievable through regular physical exercise and healthy eating habits. But what i have learnt to understand over the years is good health is intrinsically connected to the health of the environment. Clean air, clean soil, clean seas, clean food and regular interaction in open spaces with nature. This leads to balance."

"This #WorldHealthDay, I want to acknowledge our sanitation workers. They work in the most challenging conditions and are most often ignored and neglected by society. Especially during this time when they continue to work every day to manage bio-medical waste and all the waste we continue to produce while we stay home. They are heroes," she added.

Kriti Sanon posted a throwback photo of her doing yoga and asked her fans to "take care" of their bodies. "Take care of your body and it will take care of you! #WorldHealthDay. Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise - walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance (my favourite), cardio, anything... Just wake up every inch of your body and you'll have a great day!"

Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast like her model-actor husband Milind Soman, emphasized on the importance of "physical, mental and spiritual health" and shared a lengthy note on Instagram. An excerpt from her post read: "Let's all give ourselves a break. A break from all the "should be," "have to be," "could haves." Do whatever you feel like. If you feel like reading, read. Feeling like baking and eating a cake, do it. Feel like working out, work out. Feel like not doing anything, yep do that as well. You don't have to acquire different skillsets and come out of this lockdown as a new person, you don't have to have a perfect body coming out of this lockdown, no! Give yourself the love that you deserve. Because our health depends on our physical, mental and spiritual health."

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of health and fitness. Every World Health Day focuses on a particular area in the field of healthcare and aims to develop it. This year's theme is - support nurses and midwives.