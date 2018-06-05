World Environment Day: How Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza Are Making A Difference

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating World Environment Day by urging people to opt for eco-friendly techniques'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 05, 2018 16:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza are celebrating World Environment Day (Courtesy KanganaFanClub)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags," said Kangana Ranaut
  2. "Beat Plastic Pollution by switching to steel bottles today!" wrote Alia
  3. "I've replaced plastic bottles with a metal one," wrote Arjun Kapoor
People across the world are celebrating World Environment Day on June 5 and they are doing their bit to preserve the environment. Bollywood celebrities too joined hands to make the environment cleaner and greener and tried to spearhead a change by urging people to opt for more environment friendly techniques. In a half minute video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen putting a plastic bag on her head and asking people to stop the usage of plastic bags to avoid choking the environment. The actress urged everyone "to ban single use plastic bags". Kangana also pledged to fight plastic pollution. "In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags. I'm joining #RallyForRivers & @UNEnvironment in the fight against plastic pollution," the actress told in a video shared by Kangana Ranaut's team:
 

Actress Dia Mirza, who happens to be UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, actively promoted the need for a greener and pollution free environment and wished everyone on World Environment Day. She has continually shared updates on how she has been contributing to the environment and a greener earth is the need of the hour. On Tuesday, this is what Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter: "Happy World Environment Day," and added the hashtag "#BeatPlasticPollution."
 

Dia had earlier shared a photo on social media, in which a large number of plastic bottles were scattered all around. Addressing her concern over plastic bottles, the actress wrote: "All those contesting Maharashtra Government's ban on single use plastics I want to ask you, WHY? How can you not see the damage it's doing? Shouldn't you be responsible for the waste you generate? We are drowning in plastics. Our health, water, soil, seas, nothing is spared."
 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Kangana Ranaut took up a challenge spearheaded by Dia Mirza and shared photos on social media of how they were adopting environment friendly techniques and taking a step towards the preservation of the environment. "Beat Plastic Pollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I'm now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!" wrote Alia Bhatt.

This is how Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt observed World Environment Day:
 
 

 
 
 
 
 

Every day is #worldenvironmentday! : @sheetalmall

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on



How will you make a difference this World Environment Day? Tell us in the comment section below.

