World Environment Day 2021: From Shilpa Shetty And Sara Ali Khan To Dia Mirza And Kriti Sanon, Celebs Urge Fans To 'Treat Mother Nature With Respect'

World Environment Day 2021: Kriti Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights "It's not yours, nor is it mine," wrote Kriti Sanon

"It's ours, so let's protect it!" she added

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is "Ecosystem Restoration"

With climate change becoming more and more insidious and its consequences being felt palpably across the world, the fact that our environment needs immediate attention, love, and care is no longer news. With each passing year, World Environment Day, thus, becomes increasingly significant, and celebrity voices that come out in support of it add a lot to the reach of this cause globally. This year is no different, as Bollywood stars have come out with their own thoughts and messages on World Environment Day on their social media platforms.

Actress Dia Mirza has been very vocal in her support towards protecting the environment, including and especially wildlife, through both her Instagram as well as Twitter accounts. She talks about being part of #GenerationRestoration, while showing her support for the protection of wildlife by using emoji gifs.

In Kareena Kapoor Khan's World Environment Day post, we see Taimur gleefully playing in the sand, as the caption below conveys his mother's message in a beautifully simple way.

Shilpa Shetty, who apart from being a very successful actress and reality TV star is also well known as a wellness enthusiast and yogi, too, posted an inspiring message on Instagram. We can't help but agree wholeheartedly when she highlights how everyone's individual contribution is important in driving collective action.

Or take for instance Madhuri Dixit's post where she takes the pledge to "nurture nature for a better future". We agree with her when she says the planet should never be taken for granted, no matter how easy it is to do that.

Although actress Sara Ali Khan's Instagram caption captures the gravitas of World Environment Day perfectly, the Reels itself is guaranteed to make you smile at how adorable her rhyming game is.

Actress Kriti Sanon's message on Instagram is simple and succinct while also driving home an important point: "It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let's protect it!"

Like Kriti, Randeep Hooda, too, underlines how important it is for everyone to do their part in saving the planet. The picture that he posted on Instagram is also an incredibly telling one.

Actress Neena Gupta posted an Instagram video from Uttarakhand, where, on World Environment Day, she joined hands with the community to plant 500 trees in the forest.

Her daughter, Masaba Gupta, followed suit, talking about the theme of this year's World Environment Day which is "Ecosystem Restoration" and how important it is to "give back".

Actress and wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor's post on Instagram was a very pertinent throwback to the beach clean-up activity that she and her girl gang took part in for their Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

What's your pledge this World Environment Day? Let us know in the comments.