World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Wife Gauri Khan At India Vs Australia

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

After Deepika Padukone, now her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the stands of the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad where the World Cup final between India and Australia is being held. In a video that is trending big on social media, the superstar can be spotted with his wife, producer-designer Gauri Khan. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, dressed in their casual best, meet and greet Deepika and Ranveer before sitting down to watch the match.

This is the video we are talking about:

King Khan and Gauri Khan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad ❤️🇮🇳 #CWC2023Final#CWC23Final#CWCFinal#INDvAUS#INDIA#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/msEpxRpOT9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023

Others videos and pictures of the superstar are also doing the rounds on X (previously known as Twitter). In one image, we can see the superstar seated beside his wife Gauri Khan while intently watching the match:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Abram, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted sitting together and enjoying the match.

Another video trending big on social media shows actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering for their respective husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul while being seated at the gallery.

On the work front, a day before Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to two new posters of his next film Dunki. Take a look at the posters below:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year.