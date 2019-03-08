Women's Day 2019: Karisma Kapoor's Post, Featuring Kareena And Babita Is Pure Gold

Karisma Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

The Internet is brimming with love today and why shouldn't it; after all, it's not every day that we celebrate Women's Day, right? What's interesting is that most Bollywood stars expressed love for the special women in their lives by sharing adorable posts on social media and Karisma Kapoor is not an exception. On Women's Day, Karisma struck gold in her photo archive and shared a priceless throwback picture of herself along with the two most special women in her life, which happen to be her mother Babita and her sister Kareena Kapoor. The Zubeidaa actress captioned the post: "To my pillars. Happy Women's Day." She added the hashtags "#mom, #sister, #strongwomen" and "#family" to the post.

Besides the oh-so-adorable throwback picture, Karisma also shared a relatively new picture of herself with Babita and Kareena, which was equally lovely. Without much ado, check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Karisma is frequently seen expressing her love for family and she has referred to Kareena and Babita as her "role models" on several occasions. When Karisma made an appearance of Kareena's radio talk show What Women Want, she said, "Today, you are my role model. We are in the same profession and the kind of strength we offer to each other is amazing. Apart from you, our mom has been an inspiration who single-handedly raised us so well."

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena are the daughters of Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Karisma took a break from her acting career in 2003. However, she did make cameo appearances in films several Bollywood films.

Kareena Kapoor's last big release was Veere Di Wedding. The actress is currently filming Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar and she also has Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others, in the pipeline.