Wizards Of Waverly Place First Look: Selena Gomez And David Henrie Are Back And How

David Henrie shared this image. (courtesy: davidhenrie)

Disney Channel has just made a magical announcement that will surely delight fans of the popular series Wizards of Waverly Place. A sequel series has been green-lit, featuring none other than the original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who will also serve as executive producers. Scheduled to premiere this fall, the new series will see Selena Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo in a guest star capacity for the first episode, while David Henrie will return as a series regular, stepping back into the shoes of Justin Russo.

Production for the Wizards sequel is slated to begin next month in Los Angeles, with Selena Gomez and David Henrie leading the charge both in front of and behind the camera. Recently, the makers of the series unveiled the first look by sharing then-and-now photos. In both the pictures, Selena and David can be seen sitting together in their living room. Reacting to the post, Selena Gomez expressed her excitement on Disney Channel's Instagram post, exclaiming, "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL. MAGIC." Take a look.

Joining David Henrie in the cast of series regulars is Max Matenko, known for his work in Platonic, portraying Justin's youngest son, Milo. Additionally, the ensemble includes Janice LeAnn Brown from Bunk'd as the lead character, a young and powerful wizard named Billie; Alkaio Thiele, recognised for his role in Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, as Justin's oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos from Rutherford Falls as Justin's wife, Giada. Selena Gomez's guest appearance in the premiere episode is sure to set the stage for an exciting return to the wizarding world.

The storyline of the new series will follow an adult Justin Russo, who has opted for a normal, mortal life alongside his family, consisting of Giada, Roman, and Milo. However, when Alex brings Billie to his doorstep seeking guidance, Justin realises he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the aspiring wizard while balancing his everyday responsibilities and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the creative minds behind Raven's Home and the That's So Raven reprisal, are set to write and executive produce the series, alongside Gary Marsh. Andy Fickman has directed and executive-produced the pilot episode, with plans to helm additional installments. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, shared in the enthusiasm, stating, "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of 'Wizards,' inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew." Fans have been eagerly anticipating this sequel since rumours surfaced in January, with David Henrie himself confirming the pilot's production on Instagram: "The Russos are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown. 2024, the year magic comes back."