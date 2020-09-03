With Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dream Finally Came True After 20 Years

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Serious Men (courtesy Nawazuddin_S)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in social media posts on Thursday, revealed Serious Men fulfils a dream he has looked forward to for 20 years. Netflix's upcoming movie Serious Men is an adaptation of of Manu Joseph's book of the same name and it will be helmed by Sudhir Mishra. In his post, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an experience from 2000, when he dropped by on the sets of Sudhir Mishra-directed movie Calcutta Mail, in the hope of meeting the filmmaker. Without taking names, Nawazuddin said the Assistant Director of the movie promised to introduce him with Sudhir Mishra, which eventually didn't go as expected. In a post written in Hindi, Nawazuddin wrote that as asked by the Assistant Director, he landed on the sets of Calcutta Mail but was told to wait in the crowd till he raised his hand. When Nawazuddin spotted the Assistant Director doing so, he rushed to meet Sudhir Mishra but was told by the AD that he raised his hand simply to scratch himself. In 2000, Nawazuddin was just a few films old in Bollywood, appearing in small roles in films such as Sarfarosh, Shool and Jungle.

Nawazuddin didn't get to meet Sudhir Mishra that day, he wrote: "They got busy shooting and I, just like every other day, got lost in the Mumbai crowd with this dream (of working with Sudhir Mishra)," Nawazuddin. "It came true after 20 years," Nawazuddin wrapped his post about Serious Men.

In Serious Men, will play the role of a street smart slum dweller named Ayyan Mani, who cons the world into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius. Nawazuddin had described the film's storyline, based on the book, this way: "Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That's where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller's rags to riches story while he lays what's most important on the line."

Serious Men marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's third collaboration with Netflix after the series Sacred Games and the recently released crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai.