After Will Smith Follows Diljit Dosanjh On Instagram, Fans Demand A Collab

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next big project, the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which is set to release on June 27 next year

Will Smith and Diljit Dosanjh. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh and willsmith)
New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's fans are buzzing with excitement after discovering that Hollywood star Will Smith has followed him on Instagram. With over 70 million followers and a select 276 accounts he follows, Will Smith's decision to include the singer has sparked a flurry of social media activity. As soon as the screenshots went viral, fans demanded a collab and a "Punjabi party."

A fan wrote, "Ayo Will Smith started following Diljit Dosanjh on IG... bruh this is huge."

Another comment read, "#Willsmith is following #Diljitdosanjh. They are now Insta Buddies. Need a collab soon."

A tweet read, "@willsmith Idk what took so long but we see you followed our boy @diljitdosanjh on Instagram. Welcome brother, and I hope you're ready for a Punjabi Party!  #WillSmithxDiljitDosanjh do it."

Will Smith's illustrious career spans across music, television, and film, from his early success with DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince to his acclaimed roles in movies like King Richard, for which he won an Academy Award. His music hits, including Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, and his dynamic film roles have made him a household name.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next big project, the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which is set to release on June 27 next year. The first Sardaar Ji film, directed by Rohit Jugraj, was a major hit in Punjabi cinema, featuring Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The sequel, Sardaar Ji 2, also directed by Jugraj, followed up on the success of its predecessor.

The second installment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy series came out in 2016, following the first film's release in 2015. Diljit was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila and the Punjabi comedy Jatt and Juliet 3. He also delighted fans across the USA and Canada with his Dil-luminati Tour.

