'Will Cherish The Meal You Made For Us': Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs Pay Tributes To Chef Floyd Cardoz

Renowned chef Floyd Cardoz, who was diagnosed with Coronavirus last week, died in New York on Wednesday. He was 59. After the news of his death, several Bollywood stars mourned the Indian-born chef, who was the owner of two popular Mumbai-based restaurants - Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. Rishi Kapoor, who spent nearly a year in New York for his cancer treatment, remembered Floyd Cardoz with these words: "RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant 'Paowala' at Spring Street, NY (New York). And several times at the 'Bombay Canteen' (Phoenix Mills) and 'O'Pedro' (BKC), all in Mumbai."

Actor Rahul Bose described Floyd Cardoz as a "wonderful" man and wrote: "Shocked to hear the passing away of Floyd Cardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York and Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP, Floyd."

Sonam Kapoor wrote: "RIP, chef."

Floyd Cardoz was tested positive for Coronavirus on March 18. The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, had confirmed the news last week and had issued a statement that read: "As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine," reported mid-day.

Floyd Cardoz admitted himself into a hospital after feeling feverish last week. "I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York," read an excerpt from his last Instagram post.

Coronavirus has claimed over 19,700 lives worldwide. More than 4,41,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus till now. In India, 10 deaths have been reported till now due to Coronavirus.