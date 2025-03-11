Why Sharmila Tagore Rejected <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Sharmila Tagore was one of the reigning actresses in the 60s. She has worked in numerous films, as the lead actress opposite superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and Shammi Kapoor.

The actress had also impressed audiences with her last Hindi release, Gulmohar, where she shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee.

In the last season of Koffee with Karan, the veteran actress revealed how she had to reject Shabana Azmi's role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani because she was diagnosed with cancer.

The conversation has resurfaced online, where Sharmila Tagore had shared on the show that it was during peak Covid. Post her cancer diagnosis, she was unvaccinated. Hence, the health risks were a lot higher.

Karan Johar expressed his regret for the lost opportunity, and shared, "It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together."

Shabana Azmi went on to play the role of Rani Chatterjee's (Alia Bhatt) grandmother in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also featured Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Kshitee Jog, and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

Shabana Azmi was recently seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel.

Sharmila Tagore was seen in Mumbai, two months back, after the burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan's residence. The actor was attacked and rushed to the hospital. Sharmila Tagore was seen visiting him after a successful surgery.

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore's last Bengali film Puratawn premiered at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival.