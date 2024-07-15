Why Sanam Saeed Doesn't Want Zindagi Gulzar Hai Sequel: ''It's Important To Not Drag Something That Did Well'

Image posted on X. (Image courtesy: cinematic_lines)

After starring in the hit series Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed Mirza and Fawad Khan are back after 12 years to share screen space once again in Barzakh. However, in a recent chat with News18, when the actress was asked about the possibility of a sequel to Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sanam said chances are slim. "A sequel to the same wouldn't offer the same magic because now they're married. And once Zaroon and Kashaf (their characters in the show) are married, it will be boring. They've children by now and I doubt they have the same nok-jhol waala romance.”

Sanam added, “It's important to not drag something that did well. I'm not particularly a fan of sequels or remakes of something that's already been done. I like to savour and hold on to those precious moments and shows and move on to the next one.”

The trailer of much-awaited series Barzakh, featuring acclaimed Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed released earlier this month. According to the makers, the six-episode series blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting, promising an unforgettable narrative. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the poignant journey of a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. The series has one question, “When all has withered, will love endure?”

Barzakh is directed by Asim Abbasi, known for helming Zindagi's debut Pakistani original Churails and the feature film Cake, Pakistan's 2019 Oscars submission.