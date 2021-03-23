Why Saina Director Amole Gupte Chose To Make Biopic Of Badminton Star Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the film Saina.

Highlights Director Amole Gupte shared why he chose to do Saina Nehwal biopic

The film features Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in a lead role

Saina will release on March 26 this year

In a country that idolizes the sport of cricket, Saina Nehwal's inspiring story in the world of badminton takes over as a biopic for the big screen, directed by Amole Gupte and starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Right from its announcement to the trailer launch, the film is already touted to be one of the best and biggest sports biopics in the country. Although the Indian entertainment industry has seen several films based on cricket or hockey, acclaimed director Amole Gupte was deeply moved by the story of Saina Nehwal.

"I go where my heart leads. I was fascinated by Saina's story, when I saw this young girl go on to become the World No 1 in badminton, the first woman to achieve this feat for India. Saina is a story of this simple girl from a simple middle-class background who worked towards becoming the champion," says Amole Gupte when asked why he chose the not-so-talked-about sport of badminton over other popular sports.

To get into the depth of her life, he decided to visit her family in Hyderabad. "I was excited to burrow neck deep into her life and her journey. I was taken aback by the World No. 1 champion and her family's modesty. Their honesty, simplicity, and humility left me awe-inspired," Gupte adds.

Producer Bhushan Kumar concludes, "Since the time Saina Nehwal became the World No 1, she brought limelight towards the sport of badminton and then several young girls and boys started leaning towards the sport. Hers is a story of female spirit and determination to dream big. I am proud to be associated with the film that will help celebrate the sport, the never-give-up spirit and make young minds dream."

Saina produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-series and Front Foot Pictures will release on March 26, 2021.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)