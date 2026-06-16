Why Raj Nidimoru Refused To Say 'I Love You' To Samantha At <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Event

Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidmoru, were recently in Hyderabad to promote her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, releasing soon. When the audience started asking him to tell Samantha he loves her on stage, he refused to do so.

What's Happening

At Maa Inti Bangaram's pre-release event, Raj Nidmoru was on stage with the team when the audience would not stop cheering.

When he said that he couldn't follow them, anchor Suma teased him, saying they wanted to hear him say he loves Samantha.

Refusing to do so, Raj Nidmoru said, "A lot of people have already told her that on stage. They're screaming it from there, too. So, it's nothing new."

He also complimented Samantha, "I realised while shooting Bangaram that if we wrote the scenes in a certain way, Samantha would suddenly burst out and do it in the first take. And I realise what an incredible actor she is."

He added, "Every time we test her with a new scene or a new edge, she shows something else that I haven't seen before. So, it's very exciting to work with an incredible actress like that. (turns to Samantha) I'm treating you like an actor right now. I'm talking to you like an actor."

Raj Nidmoru is one of the producers of Maa Inti Bangaram, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru. The film is backed by Tralal Moving Pictures.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

Soon after their wedding, an old interview of Samantha with Galatta India began circulating online. In the clip, she reacts to a surprise message from Raj, whose warm words make her blush. In the video, the director praises Samantha for her dedication and her ability to move easily between Tamil and Telugu projects, calling it "commendable."

Raj also described her as both a "geek" and a "proper nerd", adding: "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying so hard for a scene or anything she had to do. She prepares a lot and then acts like she didn't prepare at all."

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

About The Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

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