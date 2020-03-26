Why Olga Kurylenko Posted About Being Coronavirus-Positive Despite Not 'Really Functioning'

Olga Kurylenko shared this post. . (courtesy: olgakurylenkoofficial)

James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, who says that she has "completely recovered" from coronavirus, in her latest Instagram entry, explained why she publicly spoke about her illness and stated that she felt sleepy and "wasn't really functioning" for days. "Some people ask why I post about my illness. It's a very good question and I will give you a thorough answer," read an excerpt from Ms Kurylenko's post. She wrote: "When I got my first symptom, it rapidly escalated and I got worse, the last thing I was thinking about was posting anything or telling anyone about my illness. Quite frankly, I mostly slept so I wasn't really functioning for several days. By the time I got my test results (that took a couple of days) I had been ill for a while."

The actress stated that her friends told her to post her experiences on social media. She added, "Then some friends told me I should post. I thought about it but I wasn't sure. Then after weighing pros and cons I decided to post because I realised that the whole world was scared of this. People were panicking. My friends were asking me all sorts of questions and asked for advice. I thought: if I was ill or afraid of getting ill I would want to hear a story of someone who really had it. That's when I finally decided to share my story. I'm just trying to help in my very small way."

The Johnny English Strikes Again actress tested positive for COVID - 19, a few weeks ago. She shared a post earlier this week, in which she said that she has "completely recovered" and that she is spending some quality time with her son. "I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache," read an excerpt from her post.

The novel coronavirus or COVID -19, that originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. In India, total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus.