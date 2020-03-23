What Olga Kurylenko Has Been Doing Since 'Completely Recovering' From Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko with her son. (courtesy olgakurylenkoofficial)

Highlights "For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed," she wrote

"The second week, the fever was gone," she added

"By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine," Olga wrote

James Bond star Olga Kurylenko, who was tested positive for COVID - 19, a few weeks ago, in her latest Instagram entry, said that she has "completely recovered" and that she is spending some quality time with her son. She shared an Instagram post, in which she described her experience and wrote: "I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I am still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away in the day." She signed off her extensive post, saying, "I'm fine and now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."

Check out the post here:

Last week, Olga Kurylenko shared a post in which she revealed why she wasn't in the hospital and she also talked about where and how she got tested. She wrote: "Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces. For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it's come down."

This is the post she shared:

The actress, who has been a part of films like Quantum Of Solace, Oblivion and Johnny English Strikes Again, announced that she tested positive for coronavirus, in an Instagram post, an excerpt from which read, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourselves and do take this seriously."

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, lockdowns have been imposed by several state governments in India. The releases of several Bollywood as well as Hollywood projects have been shifted indefinitely due to the pandemic.