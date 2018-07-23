Why Manisha Koirala Put Her Plan To Adopt A Child On Hold

Manisha Koirala at a party in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Manisha says she has a "few things to finish" It's on my mind but it's not the right time: Manisha Koirala Manisha was last seen in Sanju and her next film is Prasthanam

Manisha Koirala, who announced that she wants to adopt a girl child last year, told Mumbai Mirror that she has put the plan on hold. "That's on hold for now as I have a few things to finish. It's on my mind but it's not the right time," she was quoted as saying. Earlier she told news agency IANS that she will adopt a child once she has fewer work commitments. "Not when I am so busy. I will bring home that child only when I know I can give or him all my time. There is no point in becoming a mother when your other duties in life pull you away in other directions," she had said.

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in Sanju as Nargis Dutt and now, Manisha will soon start filming Prasthanam, in which she plays Sanjay Dutt's onscreen wife. Speaking about her role in the film, Manisha told Mumbai Mirror: "I play his wife and am in the thick of the political drama. The role and the entire set-up appealed to me and collaborating with Baba (as Sanjy Dutt is fondly called by his colleagues) was the cherry on the cake." Manisha added that she's fond of Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata, whom she got to know while filming Sanju.

Manisha Koirala was married to businessman Samrat Dahal from 2010 to 2012 but the couple never had any children. Earlier this year, Manisha also told IANS: "Maybe the man-woman love is not destined to happen for me. Fine. I'd rather accept this sad truth of my life rather than fall into the wrong relationship again."

(With inputs from IANS)