Why Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Doesn't Think He 'Belongs' In Bollywood

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, feels that he doesn't belong to film industry as her mother Bhagyashree Patwardhan Dassani was part of Hindi film industry long ago and now people know him because of the trailer of his forthcoming action-comedy film. Abhimanyu Dassani was interacting with the media to promote Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota along with his co-actor Radhika Madan in Mumbai on Monday.

When asked whether he feels pressurised being one of the star kids who is making his entry into Hindi film industry, Abhimanyu Dassani, son of popular actress Bhagyashree Patrwardhan-Dassani, who featured in blockbuster film Maine Pyar Kiya, said, "My mother was in the film industry almost 30 years ago, so I don't think I belong to this industry. People know me because of the trailer of my film and before that people didn't know who I was and where I came from into this industry."

Talking about audience response to the trailer of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu said, "I am feeling really happy with audience response to the trailer of our film. It's surreal. We have been able to release this film after struggle of few years, so I am feeling really excited for the release of the film."

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota revolves around a young man, who is insensitive to pain, goes on to learn martial arts to catch criminals. When asked Abhimanyu whether his upcoming film can be called as a superhero film, he said, "It's not a superhero film. I feel Surya the character which I am playing in the film can be anyone amongst us. It's a story of every child who believes in his dreams, so it's not a superhero film."

Abhimanyu Dassani and his co-actor Radhika Madan has done some daredevil martial arts sequences in their upcoming film without using body doubles. Talking about his martial arts training, Abhimanyu said, "It was really difficult to do action sequences. We did training to pull off those action sequences for almost nine months and that too 7-8 hours every day. I learnt a lot in that process. I have grown watching martial art movies of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee but for Radhika (Madan) to actually perform these stunts and give so much of effort was a commendable thing."

Slated to release on March 21, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will clash with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari. When asked whether Abhimanyu is worried about the clash between the two films, he said, "We are fan of Akshay Kumar sir since our childhood. We will watch Kesari first day-first show but I urge audience to see our film as well because it's a long Holi weekend."

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is an action-comedy film, written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. The movie stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.