Bhagyashree Had This Much Fun Watching FIFA World Cup Final With Son Abhimanyu And Others

A still from the video. (courtesy: bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree had the time of her life while watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France. The star was supporting Lionel Messi's Argentina. Now, Bhagyashree has shared a video of her on Instagram. Dressed in an Argentina jersey and surrounded by her family at home, Bhagyashree is cheering for the winning team in the company of her family. At the end of the video, we also get a glimpse of Bhagyashree's son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani. He is seen enjoying a meal while watching the match and even goofing around with his mother. In the caption, she wrote, “FIFA World Cup: Argentina.”

Watch the video here:

Abhimanyu Dassani shared an image of his mother after the match and said, “Happiest in the house.”

In addition to her love for football, we also get to see Bhagyashree's glamorous side on Instagram. Recently, she shared an image of herself in a saree and said, “Nothing completes a picture more than a smile…”

Before that, Bhagyashree also shared a video with her children in which they are seen posing for the camera seriously, before breaking into laughter. In the caption, she wrote, “Don't take life that seriously.”

Earlier in the year, Bhagyashree also dropped a set of images with her husband and wrote, “Thank you for all your love, blessings and wishes. It feels so heartwarming that so many of you reached out to us and sent your. It reiterates my belief that love does make the world go round.”

Before that Bhagyashree shared a throwback image from her wedding day along with a photo from a television show Smart Jodi on which they recreated the wedding. Her caption read, “Can you believe this? We are replicating what we did 33 years ago, reliving the big day of our lives. Himalaya Dassani and me. We got married again thanks to Smart Jodi, and shared some memorable incidents that people don't know.”

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the movie Radhe Shyam.