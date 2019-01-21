Why Cheat India Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's Film 'Cuts A Sorry Picture' At Rs 6.80 Crore

Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Why Cheat India earned Rs 1.71 crore on Day 1 Over the weekend, the film made over Rs 5 crore Why Cheat India is directed by Soumik Sen

Emraan Hashmi's latest film Why Cheat India 'witnessed minimal growth' on Sunday with an earning of Rs 2.64 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. There was only a slight difference in Saturday and Sunday's collections. Why Cheat India earned Rs 1.71 crore on Friday, Rs 2.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.64 crore on Sunday. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 6.80 crore. "Why Cheat India cuts a sorry picture. Witnessed minimal growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation. Friday 1.71 crore, Saturday 2.45 crore, Sunday 2.64 crore. Total: Rs 6.80 crore. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Here's the latest box office report of Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India.

#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: 6.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Of Why Cheat India's performance on Day 1, Mr Adarsh had said that the film is a "non-starter and needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total."

#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri 1.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

Why Cheat India opened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Why Cheat India 2.5 stars out of 5. "Why Cheat India is a low-key drama that might not meet the expectations of the constituency that swears by a Rohit Shetty. Emraan Hashmi keeps the complex character on a tight leash even as the suave, smooth-talking conman indulges in activities that aren't merely amoral but also border on the felonious," he wrote.

Why Cheat India is the story of Rakesh Singh, played by Emraan Hashmi. Rakesh makes money by making intelligent students write papers for rich students, applying for medical and engineering colleges.

Why Cheat India has been directed by Soumik Sen.