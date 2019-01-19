Why Cheat India Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's Film Gets A Slow Start

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Why Cheat India. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India failed to impress the audiences on its opening day as it managed to collect merely Rs 1.71 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh referred to Why Cheat Indiaas a "non-starter." In his post, Mr Adarsh also said that the film "needs a miraculous growth" in order to fetch a "decent collection." "Why Cheat India is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Friday Rs 1.71 crore India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.



#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri 1.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

Why Cheat India opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV, gave Emraan Hashmi's film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Why Cheat India is a low-key drama that might not meet the expectations of the constituency that swears by a Rohit Shetty. What it does, and does reasonably well, is address a subject that is real in a manner that, despite its adherence to many of the broad rules of popular Hindi cinema, does not stray too far from the tangible."

Why Cheat India has been directed by Soumik Sen and it marks Emraan Hashmi's debut as a producer. The film has collaboratively been produced by Atul Kasbekar, Bhushan Kumar and Kirshan Kumar. The film also features debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary in a pivotal role. Why Cheat India was earlier titled Cheat India.